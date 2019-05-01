Woman, 88, bereft by theft of electric bike

TAKEN: An electric bike has been stolen from Noosaville upsetting its elderly owner.

TAKEN: An electric bike has been stolen from Noosaville upsetting its elderly owner.

AN ELDERLY Noosaville woman has been left devastated by the theft of her $4000 electric bike and is appealing for its return.

The 88-year-old's red Apollo bike was taken from her Sylvia St unit carport after a thief used bolt cutters to make off with it more than a week ago.

This brazen robbery has left her shaken and breaking down in tears whenever she talks about her loss.

"I've been so upset, I've been wandering around looking for it,” said the woman who asked not to be named.

"Without it I've got no transport, no way of carrying shopping home or anything like that,” she said.

"My late husband was an Army officer,” she said.

"He served in two wars and received a military cross for bravery in Korea for rescuing Koreans in a mine field, and if he was was alive, he'd be absolutely appalled to think that someone would do something like this to me at my age.”

The woman has reported the theft of the distinctive bike with small wheels to local police, but has heard nothing back at this stage.

She hopes the thief might have a conscience and if he or she learns of her distress, will return the bike so she can regain her two-wheeled independence.

"I have no family in Queensland and at 88 it gets just a bit upsetting,” she said.

"Without it I'm completely stuffed.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000.