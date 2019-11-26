Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Louise Karen Jarrett is accused of stealing $66,000 from bank accounts belonging to three people.
Louise Karen Jarrett is accused of stealing $66,000 from bank accounts belonging to three people.
Crime

Woman accused of $66,000 fraud will go to hearing

Aisling Brennan
by
26th Nov 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE woman who claimed she was the victim of identity theft after she was accused of defrauding more than $66,000 will go to hearing next year.

Louise Karen Jarrett, 45, had previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Lismore Local Court had heard in September that Ms Jarrett had her identity stolen, which was then used in the banking fraud allegations.

Police will allege Ms Jarrett used electronic "two-factor authorisation" in two instances between October 7 and 20 last year to undertake two transactions.

Those transactions allegedly involved the withdrawal of $20,000 from another woman's account, then $46,637 from a couple.

The alleged victims' accounts were both with Summerland Credit Union.

Magistrate Karen Stafford listed the matter for a one-day hearing on March 20, 2020 in Byron Bay Local Court.

byron local court fraud allegations lismore local court louise karen jarrett northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        premium_icon Magic continues for iconic Coast fairytale character

        News She ‘accidentally’ became Eumundi Markets’ iconic Indian Fairy, now the lover of magic and stories has released her first novel, 20 years in the making.

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        Chill out with acoustic dining sounds

        News Thursday evening entertainment at Noosa Shire’s main RSL venue.

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        Summer set to blossom with friends

        News Plants nurtured from seeds will be in abundance as Noosa Botanic Gardens Friends...

        Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        premium_icon Luxury Sunshine Coast home builder in administration

        Business Well-known family-owned company now in administration