Woman accused of disturbing act with pet dog
Crime

by Grace Mason
12th Jan 2021 5:04 AM
A YOUNG woman who allegedly made her pet dog lick peanut butter from her genitals has been banned from owning another animal.

Bethany Joan Elizabeth Kemmis, 24, faced the Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday charged with breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling.

The court heard she is also facing a second unrelated charge of stealing which she was already on bail for.

She has not entered pleas for either charge.

 

Cairns woman Bethany Kemmis, 24. Picture: Facebook
Police have alleged they located pictures on her mobile phone depicting the incident.

It is understood the RSPCA was also involved in the investigation.

Police prosecutor Codi Dalley asked for Magistrate Terence Browne to impose an interim prohibition order, prior to the matter being finalised, which would prevent her owning or purchasing another animal without approval from the RSPCA.

Bethany Kemmis is charged with breach of duty of care by inappropriate handling. Picture: Facebook
Duty solicitor Kellie Walker said her client did not oppose the order.

However, she argued a police request for a disposal order of the dog, could not occur unless a person was convicted of an offence.

The charge related to the dog carries a maximum penalty of 12 months jail.

The case was adjourned until February 15.

