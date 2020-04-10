Woman accused of stealing $120k from business

A WOMAN accused of stealing more than $120,000 from a local Darwin business over four years did not attend court for her first appearance.

Kristy Louise Gall, 39, was charged by detectives from the NT Police Major Fraud Squad earlier this month with aggravated stealing.

She was issued a summons to appear for the first mention of the matter in the Darwin Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege that Gall stole $122,905.50 from a Darwin business between 2014 and 2018.

She is also alleged to have made unauthorised personal purchases with her employer's bank cards and increased her annual and sick leave balances beyond her authorised entitlement.

Gall's lawyer, Peter Maley, appeared on his client's behalf, with Gall not appearing in court herself.

The matter will return to court for a preliminary examination mention on June 3.

Defendants are ordinarily not required to appear in court when they are legally represented.

