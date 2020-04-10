Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman accused of stealing $120k from business

by SARAH MATTHEWS
10th Apr 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of stealing more than $120,000 from a local Darwin business over four years did not attend court for her first appearance.

Kristy Louise Gall, 39, was charged by detectives from the NT Police Major Fraud Squad earlier this month with aggravated stealing.

She was issued a summons to appear for the first mention of the matter in the Darwin Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege that Gall stole $122,905.50 from a Darwin business between 2014 and 2018.

She is also alleged to have made unauthorised personal purchases with her employer's bank cards and increased her annual and sick leave balances beyond her authorised entitlement.

Gall's lawyer, Peter Maley, appeared on his client's behalf, with Gall not appearing in court herself.

The matter will return to court for a preliminary examination mention on June 3.

Defendants are ordinarily not required to appear in court when they are legally represented.

Originally published as Woman accused of stealing $120k from Darwin business

court darwin local court stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims Noosa holiday ‘sinners’ are in our midst

        premium_icon Claims Noosa holiday ‘sinners’ are in our midst

        News Claims that there are those among us flouting holiday stay edicts.

        New era for Noosa Council as final results are revealed

        premium_icon New era for Noosa Council as final results are revealed

        News New Noosa Council is finally decided – we make the call the for the ECQ.

        CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

        premium_icon CLOSED: Noosa goes into Easter lockdown

        News This closure in the wake of coronavirus restrictions will take place at midnight

        The streets targeted by thieves in recent crime spate

        premium_icon The streets targeted by thieves in recent crime spate

        Crime Police issue warning to residents after spate of thefts