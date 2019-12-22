Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

Frazer Pearce
22nd Dec 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN in her 40s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday after rolling her quad bike in an accident on a property 55km west of Rockhampton.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service flew to the crash scene at 5.50pm Saturday with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor on-board to treat the patient for head and arm injuries.

The 42-year-old woman came off her quad bike and was unconscious and bleeding from her nose with emergency crews arrived.

 

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.
Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service lands at the scene of a quad bike accident west of Rockhampton with a Critical Care Paramedic and doctor to attend to the woman's injuries.

The woman eventually came to and reported arm and wrist pain.

She was not wearing a helmet or protective gear.

They attended stabilised the patient before flying her to Rockhampton for further treatment.

The patient was stable throughout the flight.

airlift capricorn helicopter rescue service chopper rescue crash injuries quad bike crash rockhampton hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        premium_icon Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        Council News Council candidate vocal on push to curb tourism numbers without proper study.

        Community library to put a smile on your dial

        premium_icon Community library to put a smile on your dial

        News A passion for reading has inspired a new community library housed in a boat and...

        Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        premium_icon Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        Environment This year’s bushfires around Peregian have experts concerned the threatened local...

        Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        premium_icon Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        News There’s no need to organise a babysitter for your New Year’s celebrations.