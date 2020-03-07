Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
A woman remains in a serious condition after she was allegedly stabbed by her elderly neighbour during a late-night attack at a unit complex west of Brisbane.
Crime

Woman allegedly stabbed by elderly neighbour

by Torny Miller
7th Mar 2020 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man is assisting police with their inquiries following the stabbing of a woman at a unit complex, west of Brisbane, overnight.

Police allege a man, 71, living in a Redbank Plains Rd unit complex at Bellbird Park, knocked on the door of a neighbouring unit about 12.40am on Saturday.

When the neighbour, a woman aged 29, answered the door, the man allegedly lunged at her and knocked her to the ground, before stabbing her in the left arm, lower chest and abdomen.

The woman was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Leading the way at Noosaville school

        Leading the way at Noosaville school

        News Noosaville State School leaders set for a big year.

        WHAT’S ON: 15+ events happening this week

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: 15+ events happening this week

        News From outdoor cinemas and music gigs to rail journeys and International Woman’s Day...

        Latest donor to splash the cash for council candidates

        premium_icon Latest donor to splash the cash for council candidates

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed by the ECQ registar and who has...

        Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

        premium_icon Council to 'raise the bar' in debates at final meeting

        News Council will debate hinterland distillery bar