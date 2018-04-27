Menu
Police seal off a section of Mungara Court at Wondunna after a suspected stabbing.
Crime

BREAKING: Elderly couple stabbed in home

Annie Perets
by
27th Apr 2018 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:00 AM

TWO people are in hospital and a man in custody after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday morning.

A man and woman, both believed to be elderly, were rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital. It is understood the woman has stab wounds to her neck and injuries to her hand.

The incident occurred about 9.15am.

Police have since closed Mungara Court, Wondunna, and detectives are on the scene.

A neighbour was shocked at the incident, describing the Wondunna street as a generally quiet place.

Police have since set up another crime scene outside Gatakers Landing Restaurant at Point Vernon.

A male person is in custody.

