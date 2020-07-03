Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
WOMAN RESISTS ARREST: A 45-year-old Eidsvold woman has been charged with several offences after allegedly obstructing police. Picture: File
Crime

Woman allegedly turns on police during arrest

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EIDSVOLD woman allegedly turned on police after she was spotted breaking several driving laws.

It will be alleged the 45-year-old woman was driving along Stockman St around 2pm on July 1 when she was detected by police.

After further investigation, it will be alleged the woman was driving an unregistered and uninsured car with a disqualified licence.

To add insult to injury, she failed to stop at a stop sign before she was pulled over.

When approached by police, the woman allegedly obstructed a senior constable in his duties during the arrest.

She was released on bail after being charged with several traffic offences, and obstructing police.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court in September.

eidsvold eidsvold police obstructing police qps traffic offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        premium_icon Ponies mauled to death in horrific dog attack

        News Three ponies, including a three-month-old foal, died in the shocking attack, leaving their owner devastated

        Council responds to North Shore bridge possibility

        premium_icon Council responds to North Shore bridge possibility

        News A price rise at Noosa’s North Shore ferry has sparked comments supporting a bridge...

        Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        premium_icon Antsy Queenslanders to ‘get amongst it’

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are gearing up for capacity this weekend

        REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        premium_icon REVVED UP: Dental assistant on track for Superbike glory

        News When Noosa dental assistant Sharni Pinfold starts talking about ‘revving up the...