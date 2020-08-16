SHOCKING PHOTOS: Lucky escape from Proserpine boat inferno

The boat fire at Peter Faust Dam. Picture: Whitsundays Progress Group

UPDATE 11AM: Four people made a lucky escape from a boat inferno in Proserpine this morning.

Ambulance, police and Queensland Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene about 8.50am.

A woman and seven-year-old boy suffered burns to their leg and wrist, while two other people were not injured.

Photos posted on Facebook by Whitsundays Progress Group show the boating accident at Peter Faust Dam could have ended in a terrible tragedy.

The images show black smoke billowing from the boat, which is engulfed in flames.

EARLIER 10AM: A WOMAN and child have suffered burns during a boat fire in Proserpine this morning.

Paramedics were called to Peter Faust Dam off Crystalbrook Rd about 8.50am following reports of a fire.

Four people were assessed at the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics treated a 33-year-old woman at the scene for a leg burn and a seven-year-old boy for a burn to his wrist.

The two other people involved were not injured.

The woman and child are expected to be taken to Proserpine Hospital for further treatment.