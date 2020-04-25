Menu
A woman is in custody and is expected to be charged with attempted murder after a stabbing attack.
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing

25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and a woman is in custody following a stabbing in Adelaide.

Police and paramedics were called to a property at suburban Kilburn early on Saturday after reports of a domestic dispute.

Patrols found a 22-year-old man with a serious stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with his injuries considered life-threatening.

A woman ran from the home, jumping a rear fence but was quickly detained.

Police say she is expected to be charged with attempted murder.

Originally published as Woman arrested after SA stabbing

crime police violence

