Woman blasted for pawning items she stole from lifeline

Kerissa Illin was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service for five offences including two counts of fraud.

A woman who pawned stolen electrical items has been blasted by a magistrate for her lack of willpower.

Kerissa Illin, 33, was unemployed when she stole an Xbox and Acer laptop from Lifeline.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard Illin then pawned the items at Cash Converters, receiving $200 for the Xbox and $40 for the laptop.

On May 27 this year Illin was caught driving with stolen number plates she had found.

Illin pleaded guilty to the offences.

The court heard she had similar offences dating back to 2008.

Defence lawyer Helen Armitage told the court her client was on JobSeeker.

"At the time of these offences she was looking for work and was somewhat down on her luck in terms of her finances and money and employment," she said. "(The offences were) opportunity and convenience but silly and wrong."

Magistrate Ross Mack said "opportunity, convenience but lack of willpower".

Mr Mack told Illin she was more valuable to the community when she was working.

He ordered Illin to perform 50 hours of community service. Convictions were recorded.

