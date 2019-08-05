Woman blasts stranger’s creepy note

A woman has reported a ‘creepy’ note she received from a stranger asking if she was interested in selling her underwear.

Tess Scorrar, of Queensland, had returned from a bushwalk at Nudgee Beach on Sunday to find the handwritten letter under the windscreen wiper of her car.

"I think your (sic) very attractive. If your (sic) interested, I would like to pay you cash for your panties", the note read.

"I'll meet you on the side of the road back to town. Just pull over. I'll find you."

Ms Scorrar, 29, filed a police report, handing over both a car description and the person in question's description.

A Queensland Police media spokesman told news.com.au the incident was being investigated.

The experience has left Ms Scorrar both shocked and disgusted.

"What the flying F. Go for a bush walk at Nudge Beach and I come back to find this under my wiper," Ms Scorrar said in a caption alongside a post of the note.

Ms Scorrar told news.com.au it took her a few moments to process what had happened.

"I had to read it a few times be able to process it in my head, instantly I felt sick to my stomach," she said.

She explained her immediate reaction was to get in her car and drive away, but she feared the person who left the note would follow her home.

Ms Scorrar said she wouldn't let the stranger frighten her but she wanted to warn others to be more aware of their surroundings.

"It just encourages me to be more curious of the areas I'm in and who's around me," she said.

Ms Scorrar, who works in the automotive industry, said she had given police the registration of a car she had spotted twice - before her bushwalk, and when she had returned.

"It was parked a few cars up from when I initially got there. I work with cars so it's something I pay attention to," she said.

"Then the same car turned up again and parked further up. It gave me enough reason to be suspicious."

She explained that although she was a regular user of Nudgee Beach, the experience has stopped her from visiting it again.

"I guess I won't be coming here again that's for sure, especially alone. That's creepy as all hell," Ms Scorrar said in her Facebook post.

"I used to frequent Nudgee Beach a lot with just my dog but not anymore! Also I am not stating if it was a male or female, could have been anyone for all I know, but it's still super creepy either way!"

Many of her friends agreed the letter was "pretty messed up" and praised her for reporting it to police - which she initially wasn't going to do, saying it was a waste of police resources.

However, her friends convinced her otherwise.

"Report it Tess!!!! It's not wasting there time!!!! This sicko might rape the next one or worse. He needs to be caught and your right - people need to be warned," one man commented.

"This dirty perve needs reporting … you could potentially be stopping a rapist if he escalates from wanting panties. Police need to know this type of person is targeting, contacting and watching single women out there," another added.