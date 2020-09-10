Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police dog has caught a woman trying to enter a correctional centre with $48,000 worth of prescription drugs.
A police dog has caught a woman trying to enter a correctional centre with $48,000 worth of prescription drugs.
Crime

Woman busted smuggling $48k of drugs into prison

by Shiloh Payne
10th Sep 2020 1:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been caught trying to smuggle an estimated $48,000 worth of drugs in her bra into a Townsville prison.

She caught the attention of a Passive Alert Drug Detection dog named Carrie who was part of an operation targeting visitors on August 22 at Townsville Correctional Complex (TCC).

Police and QCS officers first searched the woman's visitor locker and when they questioned her, she retrieved a package from her bra which contained Buprenorphine worth an estimated $48,000.

The Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Evan Morgan
The Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Evan Morgan


The prescription drug is used to treat opioid addiction and pain and also helps people withdraw from heroin and methadone dependence.

The woman was taken to Stuart Police station and charged with unlawful possession of a restricted drug.

Passive alert drug detection dog Ernie at Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Evan Morgan
Passive alert drug detection dog Ernie at Townsville Correctional Centre. Picture: Evan Morgan

TCC General Manager Chief Superintendent Louise Kneeshaw said there was a zero-tolerance approach to contraband in prisons.

"The introduction of contraband, particularly drugs, is a significant risk to the safety and security of our officers, prisoners and visitors, and our officers work diligently to thwart attempts to smuggle contraband into our centres," she said.

"No matter the reason, if people attempt to introduce contraband into QCS properties or facilities, there will be consequences," she said.

"I commend our intelligence and custodial officers on their ongoing efforts, in conjunction with QPS, to ensure the safety of our officers working in the centre.

Originally published as Woman busted smuggling $48k of drugs into prison

court crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Premium Content Man jailed for high speed retaliation attack

        Crime A man who drove his car high speed to within a metre of hitting someone in an act of retaliation has been jailed.

        Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

        Premium Content Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

        Crime Mitchell John Deakin in court over nude expose allegations

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Premium Content North shore fees not driving improvements: LNP

        Politics Investing money into Noosa North Shore is a key priority.