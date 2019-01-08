Woman’s disgusting act in supermarket

Footage has shown a customer in a Queensland supermarket dropping her pants and weeing all over the floor in the middle of the shop.

It seems the woman just couldn't hold it any longer while shopping at Foodworks in Collinsville and decided to relieve herself in the store.

The urinating customer was called out on social media for her inconsiderate choice of toilet.

"If you need a toilet just ask," the post read.

"Don't pee on the floor of Foodworks please."

The woman was caught staring into the security camera while she emptied her bladder.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident after the store owners reported her behaviour.

And to add insult to injury, the woman was also allegedly caught on camera stealing items from the supermarket.

Social media users were quick to condemn the woman for her actions.

"You just wonder at what point did she think that is OK," one person wrote.

"I can't believe this! What an absolute grub," another said.

One commented: "Disgusting. How hard is it to go to a public toilet?"

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A man was caught taking a dump outside a Red Rooster last month.

This comes just a month after a similar incident occurred at a Red Rooster in Townsville.

The owner of the fast food store asked for help identifying a man who was caught on CCTV pooing outside his store.

A man dressed in a hat, striped shirt and blue shorts was caught sneaking around the back of the Red Rooster, squatting down behind the dumpster before defecating and walking off.

Franchise manager Michael Jones claimed there were even public toilets available for the man to use.

"Anyone know this disgusting person who left a deposit at the back dock door to Red Rooster Mount Louisa on Sunday morning?," he said.

"There is (sic) public toilets in the complex so this was completely unnecessary and gross."