Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman charged after man killed by car

by Melissa Iaria. AAP
1st Mar 2020 6:07 AM

A woman has been charged with family violence breaches after a man was hit and killed by a car in Tasmania.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from the Huon Valley, died after being struck by a car at Huonville just before 1.30am on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Lucaston was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with four breaches of a police family violence order and is due to appear at Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Police say the crash investigation is continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
avo domestic violence editors picks family violence family violence order fatality hit by car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our School of Rock’s super progression

        premium_icon Our School of Rock’s super progression

        News Eumundi School of Rock to form a super group to play the local houses down.

        ‘I feared I’d be next in the grave’

        premium_icon ‘I feared I’d be next in the grave’

        Health Jeff Parker weighed almost 158kg before changing his life

        Inner town park “a fire bomb” in waiting

        premium_icon Inner town park “a fire bomb” in waiting

        News Noosa park labelled a fire risk by concerned resident as last burn off was late...

        ‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

        premium_icon ‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

        News With thousands of spectators expected, the Surfing Dog Championship at the Noosa...