Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
Crime

Woman charged with murder of baby boy

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 3:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy, who died in June of last year after the Department of Child Safety was alerted over concerns for his welfare.

The nine-month-old boy, a twin, died on June 21 at a home at Raceview in Ipswich.

Detectives have today announced they have charged a 34-year-old woman with his murder following the 18-month-long investigation.

At the time of the boy's death, the surviving twin was placed into the care of others.

Detectives from the Yamanto child protection unit and the state crime command child trauma unit had last year been involved in the case, while it was understood multiple reports had allegedly been made to the department of Child Safety from people expressing concern for the boys' welfare.

The woman was remanded in custody and will next front court on February 8, 2020.

Originally published as Woman charged with murder of baby boy

domestic violence murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

        Premium Content People power demanding end to quarry ‘folly’

        News Hinterland residents collected stacks of signatures on an online petition to state parliament demanding quarry action.

        Man tasered and charged after 400km joy ride

        Premium Content Man tasered and charged after 400km joy ride

        Crime 38YO man who allegedly went on joy ride arrested two days later

        Rise in tests after Coast put on alert

        Premium Content Rise in tests after Coast put on alert

        Health There has been an increase to COVID-19 tests on the Sunshine Coast

        Two into one rebuild equals Hastings St luxury living

        Premium Content Two into one rebuild equals Hastings St luxury living

        News A couple reveals plans for a new luxury apartment