Woman charged with sexually exploiting child

Ann Michelle Villis has faced court accused of repeatedly sexually exploiting a child over a three-year period.

Ann Michelle Villis has faced court accused of repeatedly sexually exploiting a child over a three-year period.

A western-suburbs woman repeatedly sexually exploited a child over a three-year period, court documents allege.

Ann Michelle Villis, 46, of Osborne, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She has yet to plead to one count of persistent sexual exploitation of a child, and three counts of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a child under the age of consent.

Villis can be identified as a result of The Advertiser's successful campaign to overturn automatic, statutory anonymity for alleged sex offenders.

However, any details that may tend to identify her alleged victim remain suppressed in order to preserve that person's privacy.

In documents filed with the court, SA Police allege the offences took place in the western suburbs over a three-year period.

Under state law, a person is guilty of persistent sexual exploitation if they, over a period of at least three days, commit one or more sex act upon a child.

If convicted, Villis faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse have been filed as alternatives to the persistent exploitation charge, relating to alleged specific sexual acts.

They also carry a maximum life sentence.

On Tuesday, police asked for further time to finalise their case and provide it to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for charge determination.

Magistrate Elizabeth Sheppard agreed, remanding Villis on continuing bail to face court again in January.

Outside court, Villis' supporter asked reporters why they had attended the hearing and, while driving away, filmed members of the media with a mobile phone.

Australia's Court System: Divorce, bankruptcy and citizenship issues – these are all matters that might land you in court. But not all courts are created equal. So how does Australian courts work?

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



Originally published as Woman charged with sexually exploiting child