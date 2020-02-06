Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

court crime editors picks mick fanning sarah anne foote stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Finances a disaster? This could be the night you need

        premium_icon Finances a disaster? This could be the night you need

        Money A SUNSHINE Coast man who has helped thousands out of financial ruin is hoping to play his part to help those devasted by the Australian bushfires.

        ‘Love in the air’ at library this month

        ‘Love in the air’ at library this month

        News From movie nights to sewing workshops and Valentines Day blind book dates, there is...

        Stinky job to ‘bog down’ tourist strip

        Stinky job to ‘bog down’ tourist strip

        News One of Noosa’s busiest streets can expect delays months thanks to planned sewerage...

        130MM DRENCHING: Heavy rain slams into Coast

        premium_icon 130MM DRENCHING: Heavy rain slams into Coast

        Weather More heavy rain to hit after region cops soaking overnight