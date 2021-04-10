Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rescue helicopter is en route following a single vehicle crash in Booyal. File Photo.
The rescue helicopter is en route following a single vehicle crash in Booyal. File Photo.
Breaking

Woman, child flown to hospital following crash at Booyal

Holly Cormack
10th Apr 2021 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.18am:

A woman and girl have been flown to Bundaberg Hospital. 

The child was transported in a stable condition with injuries to her lower legs. 

The woman is uninjured. 

Earlier 7.57am:

Paramedics are on scene at a single-car crash in Booyal, where a woman and girl are reportedly entrapped in the vehicle.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at 6.28am this morning.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked.

bundaberg crash 2021 north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        Premium Content Blue-eyed surfer becomes dad-of-50 in sperm bank glitch

        News A Queensland man has unwittingly become the biological father of 50 children – exposing extraordinary flaws in the state’s sperm donor system.

        Council knocked back firm’s offer to avoid CBD tech delay

        Premium Content Council knocked back firm’s offer to avoid CBD tech delay

        News International experts have flown in to switch on the new technology

        Blast from the past to entertain at new Coast arcade

        Premium Content Blast from the past to entertain at new Coast arcade

        Business Wide-eyed kids of all ages will be glued to the shop front window of a new arcade...

        Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        Premium Content Philip’s unconventional royal romance

        News Prince Philip’s rather unconventional romance blossomed into love