Woman, child hospitalised after car crashes into tree
A WOMAN and child have been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree at Noosaville this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash on Eenie Creek Rd and Reef St at 8.20am after the car left the road and crashed into a tree.
A woman in her 40s and a girl of primary school age were taken to Nambour Hospital for treatment as a precaution.
No traffic delays have been reported in the area.