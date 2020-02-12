Menu
Paramedics were called to the crash on Eenie Creek Rd and Reef St at Noosaville this morning.
News

Woman, child hospitalised after car crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
by
12th Feb 2020 8:55 AM
A WOMAN and child have been taken to hospital after their car crashed into a tree at Noosaville this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the crash on Eenie Creek Rd and Reef St at 8.20am after the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

A woman in her 40s and a girl of primary school age were taken to Nambour Hospital for treatment as a precaution.

No traffic delays have been reported in the area.

