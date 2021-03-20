Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman critical after horror rollover

by Elise Williams
20th Mar 2021 4:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A woman is set to be flown for speciality treatment at a major Brisbane hospital after she suffered critical injuries during a horror crash 200kms west of Rockhampton.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was rushed to Emerald Hospital in a critical condition after her car flipped on Selma Rd, Emerald about 7.45am.

The RACQ Capricorn helicopter takes off to the accident 200km west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Heli
The RACQ Capricorn helicopter takes off to the accident 200km west of Rockhampton. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Heli

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the critically injured woman is due to be flown from the Emerald Hospital by RACQ's rescue helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, along with the assistance of the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

It's understood an extensive emergency response was required to help the woman, who was trapped inside her vehicle for sometime.

Originally published as Woman critical after horror rollover

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Premium Content Your turn to name Coast’s most influential real estate agent

        Property People’s choice: Tell us your choice for the Sunshine Coast’s most influential residential and commercial real estate agent.

        Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Premium Content Creeks and rivers: Mangrove Jack is the catch of the weekend

        Fishing With wind and showers forecast for the weekend those keen to chase a few fish will...

        350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        Premium Content 350+ PHOTOS: Funny faces of Sunshine Coast preppies

        My First Year Take a sneak peek into the My First Year 2021 photo shoots

        Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Premium Content Short stay shake up: Security firms could monitor homes

        Property A Sunshine Coast tourist hotspot is considering hiring security firms to help...