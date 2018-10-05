Small boy found near dead body

Lorking Street, Bellambi has become a crime scene this morning.

A WOMAN'S body has been found in a Wollongong home where a five-month-old baby boy was also discovered unharmed.

Police say the 39-year-old woman's death is being treated as suspicious after her body was found inside the house on Lorking Street in Bellambi in the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for NSW Police said a visitor discovered the woman - who had suffered extensive injuries from a sharp object to the head and upper body - about 1.10am and called emergency services.

Neighbours have described their shock at the dramatic scenes unfolding in the quiet suburb this morning.

"(It's a) pretty quiet, nice area. The only people that come down here, live here," one told Nine News.

Others told Fairfax they've seen the woman walking in the street with a pram and expressed shock at being woken by police in the early hours to say she had been killed.

The police spokeswoman said it was unclear where in the home the baby was found.

Officers from the Wollongong Police District have begun an investigation and are forensically examining the house.

No one has been arrested over the death.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.