Crime

Woman denies murdering partner, admits to interfering with corpse

John Weekes
by
16th Jul 2018 11:35 AM

LINDY Yvonne Williams has pleaded guilty to interfering with her partner George Gerbic's corpse but not guilty to murdering him.

Ms Williams's murder trial started at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday morning.

She's accused of killing Mr Gerbic at Tanawha or elsewhere in Queensland in September 2013.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller said the Crown expected to call 60 witnesses, many of them from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

Justice Peter Flanagan told jurors the trial was expected to last 12 to 13 days.

Jurors heard Ms Williams was also known as Lindy Yvonne Wilson and Lindy Yvonne Seal. -NewsRegional
 

