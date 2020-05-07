Menu
Police and emergency services responding to a report of a person struck by a vehicle on Montrose Road. Picture: Zak Simmonds
News

Woman dies after being struck by car

by MERCURY
7th May 2020 8:02 AM
A 62-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle at Montrose on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement early this morning, police said the woman, a Chinese national, was walking in an easterly direction on the side of Montrose Rd with her husband when she was struck by an eastbound silver Holden Vectra hatch.

Police said the crash occurred after the driver, a 41-year-old Montrose man, lost control of his car on a closed right-hand bend and crossed to the wrong side of the road.

The woman was declared dead at the scene, while the driver and his passenger were uninjured in the crash. The driver was taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

Police, Ambulance Tasmania, TFS and SES all attended the scene. Montrose Rd was closed for several hours while Police Forensic and Crash Investigation Services personnel investigated the scene.

Police said initial investigations indicated excessive speed was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash. The use of alcohol or drugs are not suspected. The cause of the crash continues to be investigated.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or the pedestrians prior to the crash is asked to contact Acting Sergeant Adam Hall at Southern Crash Investigation Services on 6230 2111 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

