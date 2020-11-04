Menu
A woman has died while three other people, including a child, are in hospital in a stable condition after a boat crashed into a jetty.
News

Woman dies after boat crash

by Cormac Pearson
4th Nov 2020 6:40 PM
A woman aged in her twenties has died after a boat crashed into a jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other adults were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital, both in stable condition and

a child involved in the incident and also in a stable condition was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS

Emergency services including the Queensland Ambulance High Acuity Response Unit are at the scene in Chelmer from the incident at 4.40pm. Police and QFES are also on scene.

