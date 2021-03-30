Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
A fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman and landed two teenage boys in hospital is being investigated by police.
News

Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

by Rhiannon Tuffield
30th Mar 2021 7:30 PM

An elderly woman has died and two teenage boys have been treated for burns following a house fire in Sydney's southwest.

The two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16, were evacuated from the home on Evaline Street in Campsie and treated by paramedics for burns and smoke inhalation just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire
Emergency services were called to the Evaline Street home just before 5pm on Tuesday. Picture 7NEWS via NCA NewsWire

One was flown to Westmead Hospital and the other taken to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Fire and Rescue NSW managed to extinguish the blaze but despite the efforts of emergency services, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not yet known how the fire started and police have commenced an investigation.

Originally published as Woman dies in Campsie house blaze

house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        10 new cases, two ‘distinct’ clusters as jab rules beefed up

        Health EIGHT new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Queensland community and another two cases have been detected in hotel quarantine overnight.

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Gladstone on edge as it responds to latest COVID outbreak

        Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Premium Content Cluster shock: Two new cases linked to unvaccinated nurse

        Health Health authorities scramble to contain Queensland COVID cluster

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        City streets deserted as Brisbane officially enters lockdown

        Health Three-day lockdown for Greater Brisbane as COVID cases climb