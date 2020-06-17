Menu
A woman who was the driver of a vehicle seen driving at high speeds before a serious crash last week has died in hospital from her injuries.
News

Woman dies in hospital after serious crash

by Nathan Edwards
17th Jun 2020 9:03 PM
A WOMAN has died in hospital following a high-speed highway crash north of Brisbane earlier this month.

The 23-year-old Bald Hills woman was the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer that crashed near the Bruce Highway southbound on-ramp of Dohles Rocks Rd at Griffin just before 2am on June 8.

According to police the woman had passed away in hospital on Monday.

The vehicle was seen travelling at high speeds along the highway prior to the crash.

Two male passengers, aged 22 and 25, sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the fatal incident and have appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call 131 444.

road toll

