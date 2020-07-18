Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
A woman has been struck and killed by a train and police are trying to understand what happened in the moments just before her death.
News

Woman dies after train accident

by Anthony Piovesan
18th Jul 2020 7:37 AM

A woman has died after she was struck by a train in Melbourne's northern suburbs on Friday night.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe the woman in her 70s was crossing the railway line near Thomastown station about 6.20pm when she was struck and killed.

The woman is yet to be formally identified.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to her death.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman dies in Melbourne's north

road death train accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dear Noosa, thanks for saving our season, The Saints

        premium_icon Dear Noosa, thanks for saving our season, The Saints

        AFL St Kilda coach Brett Ratten thanks Noosa locals for putting out the welcome mat.

        One in, one out: Noosa, Beerwah learn footy season fate

        premium_icon One in, one out: Noosa, Beerwah learn footy season fate

        Rugby League Noosa and Beerwah learn whether last shot at lacing up paid off

        Noosa turns to Gandhi to house the needy

        premium_icon Noosa turns to Gandhi to house the needy

        Council News Noosa Council says it can’t just rely on the State Government to create housing...

        Coast-based ‘twinjas’ eye off Ninja Warrior crown

        premium_icon Coast-based ‘twinjas’ eye off Ninja Warrior crown

        TV Twins are notorious for their competitive rivalries, but when you are both Ninja...