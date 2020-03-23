Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services at the Kingston unit block where the body of a woman was found in the early morning. Picture: Elise Williams
Emergency services at the Kingston unit block where the body of a woman was found in the early morning. Picture: Elise Williams
News

Woman dies in unit fire

by Caitlin Smith, Elise Williams
23rd Mar 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died and police have declared a crime scene at a unit complex south of Brisbane this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey complex at Sithney Street, Kingston, about 3.30am.

A woman's body was found at the scene and there were initial fears for the safety of a 12-year-old girl who also lives in the unit but she was found a short time later.

 

The scene of the unit fire in Sithney Street, Logan.
The scene of the unit fire in Sithney Street, Logan.

 

 

The unit has been completely destroyed by the inferno that tore through the complex.

It's understood there were two other adults, a man and a woman, both aged in their 50s, home at the time of the blaze.

 

 

Emergency services at the Kingston unit block where the body of a woman was found in the early morning. Picture: Elise Williams
Emergency services at the Kingston unit block where the body of a woman was found in the early morning. Picture: Elise Williams

 

The Fire Investigation Unit and Scenes of Crime remain on scene to examine the property and determine the events that cost the woman her life.

The Courier-Mail understands a candle burning on the bottom level of the home may be the cause of the blaze.

 

A woman died in the fire.
A woman died in the fire.

 

The Queensland Ambulance Service said three people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Woman dies in unit fire

More Stories

fatal fire unit fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confusion over coronavirus school closures

        premium_icon Confusion over coronavirus school closures

        Education Anxious Queensland teachers say they are being ‘thrown under the bus’ by the Federal Government’s refusal to close schools.

        Beaches stay open, for now

        Beaches stay open, for now

        News Noosa’s beaches will remain open for now, but visitors are asked implement social...

        BANS: What they mean for Noosa

        premium_icon BANS: What they mean for Noosa

        News Overnight the Prime Minster announced tough new rules for places where Aussies...

        USC cancels classes at Noosa campus

        premium_icon USC cancels classes at Noosa campus

        News “USC is pausing all coursework teaching and assessments at our Queensland...