Menu
Login
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
Queensland Police are looking for accommodation for more than 200 students after at a residential college at Townsville's James Cook Univeresity.
News

Woman dies in Narooma crash

15th Apr 2019 10:35 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

A WOMAN has died after her sedan and a truck collided south of Narooma this morning.

The crash happened about 7.10am on the Princes Highway when the northbound car and a truck travelling south collided.

The female driver of the car died at the scene.

The male driver of the truck has been taken to Moruya Hospital for mandatory testing.

Traffic diversions in place for light traffic only along the Old Princes Highway via Tilba.

Please monitor www.livetraffic.com for updates.

car crash editors picks narooma truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Cooroy Library the place to be for all sorts of fun

    Cooroy Library the place to be for all sorts of fun

    News The library is always jam-packed with activities for all ages, so why not head to Cooroy and see what's on offer

    Seafood specials for Easter

    Seafood specials for Easter

    News Try Noosa Boathouse's new menu

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Plenty to do in Noosa for Easter school holiday fun.