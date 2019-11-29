Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
CRASH: A woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
News

Woman ejected from vehicle in serious Bowen crash

Melanie Whiting
29th Nov 2019 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.30AM: The woman has been airlifted to Townsville hospital with extensive injuries.

A man was also taken by ambulance to Bowen hospital in a stable condition.   

INITIAL 6.55AM: POLICE are investigating a serious traffic crash in Bowen last night, which left a woman in a critical condition.

Initial investigations indicate a car collided with debris on the road near the entrance of a service station on the Bruce Highway.

The female driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Her male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

Anyone in the area of the Bruce Highway near Athena Drive, Bowen with dashcam footage should phone police.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

Quote this reference number: QP1902367275

bowen breaking police news road traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council bends the norm to save with solar

        premium_icon Council bends the norm to save with solar

        News A council's novel solar approach hailed as a national first.

        Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

        premium_icon Ambulance officer's final act of service in death

        News Chopper Dave in tribute to dad: “He just lived to help people.”

        Robber’s cowardly ploy to steal motorbike, samurai sword

        premium_icon Robber’s cowardly ploy to steal motorbike, samurai sword

        News The victim had armed himself with the sword because he was “wary” of his attacker.