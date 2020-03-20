Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mackay letter writer shares an insight into police shootings.
A Mackay letter writer shares an insight into police shootings.
Crime

Woman faces Perth court over body in car

20th Mar 2020 6:58 PM

A 61-year-old woman has faced a Perth court charged with murder and criminal damage by fire following the discovery of a body in a burnt-out car earlier this month.

The body of Noel Joseph Taylor, 59, was found inside the vehicle at Yanchep National Park on March 8.

Lynette Joy Taylor appeared in Joondalup Magistrates Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to face Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Originally published as Woman faces Perth court over body in car

crime lynette joy taylor murder noel joseph taylor violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Noosa coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News In this special newsletter, we'll help you catch up with all you need to know about coronavirus from the serious stuff to the ridiculous.

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

        Emergency virus power given to Noosa CEO

        premium_icon Emergency virus power given to Noosa CEO

        News Noosa Council looks to hand over power to CEO for pandemic response

        Mayoral challenger attracts $5000 donor cash splash

        premium_icon Mayoral challenger attracts $5000 donor cash splash

        News Noosa Election campaign donors have been revealed