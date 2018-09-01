Chopper crew's frantic bid to save 20m-fall victim

A woman has reportedly fallen 20m at the Summer Creek waterfall in Kenilworth.

UPDATE 3PM: A HELICOPTER rescue is under way for a woman who reportedly fell about 20m down a Kenilworth waterfall.

Paramedics are on scene at Summer Creek falls, as well as two fire crews and a support vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said firefighters would walk about a half-hour to reach the woman, whose injuries remain unknown.

Further information is not available at this time.

INITIAL REPORT: A WOMAN has reportedly fallen about 20m down an isolated waterfall in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were responding to an emergency call to the Summer Creek falls, Kenilworth.

He said another person is believed to be with the woman, whose age is unknown.

The call came through about 1.40pm, but paramedics had not arrived at the Sunday Creek Rd location as of 2pm.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency crews were on the way to assist with the rescue as of 2.20pm.

More to follow.