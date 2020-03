Paramedics were called after a woman fell from a vehicle as it rolled down a hill in Noosa Heads.

A WOMAN has been taking to hospital with facial injuries after she fell from a rolling vehicle in Noosa Heads last night.

A QAS spokeswoman advised paramedics were called after a woman fell from a vehicle as it rolled down a hill on Hibiscus Ave at 6.07pm on Thursday, March 5

She was transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.