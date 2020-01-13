Woman falls to death at ‘selfie’ spot

A woman, believed to be a British tourist, has died after falling from a cliff while taking photos with friends in Sydney's eastern suburbs, five months after a similar tragedy.

NSW Police said an investigation was under way after the woman fell at Diamond Bay Reserve in the affluent suburb of Vaucluse about 6.30am on Sunday.

The cliff off Oceanview Rd, Vaucluse. Picture: John Grainger

"Just before 10.30am yesterday morning the body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, was retrieved from the water," a spokeswoman told news.com.au today.

"She's yet to be formally identified and an investigation is under way into the circumstances surrounding her death."

People were spotted fishing on the wrong side of the fence this morning. Picture: John Grainger

Hundreds of Google reviews have been made for the coastal cliffs that are popular for people wanting to take selfies and wedding photos.

Comments include: "They have now barricaded off the best part but you can still get some beautiful photos from the walk track", "took pre-wedding photos here … BUT need to be really careful" and "be cautious, it's not the safest place in the world".

Marine Rescue NSW said emergency services were called "after a group of people taking photos inside the fence … regathered and could not find the woman".

A crew from Marine Rescue Middle Harbour is involved in a search for a woman in her early 20s missing from Diamond Bay in Sydney's east. Emergency services were alerted after a group of people taking photos inside the fence early this morning regathered & could not find the woman pic.twitter.com/Du5GCuPxTn — Marine Rescue NSW (@MarineRescueNSW) January 11, 2020

Nine reports the woman is a British tourist who left a party earlier on Sunday in Rose Bay.

Footage obtained by multiple television networks shows a group of people walking along a nearby road yesterday morning before scaling a fence at the popular and picturesque location.

One member of the group peers over the edge before they all vanish from sight.

A group of people were seen walking to the cliffs. Picture: Nine News

In August last year, a local woman believed to be aged 27 died after falling 30 metres from a cliff at the reserve onto rocks below.

"She was treated at the scene by passers-by until paramedics arrived but died at the scene," police said at the time.

"Witnesses have told police the woman may have been taking photos when she fell."

Multiple rescue helicopters were brought in to help and her body was retrieved by PolAir.

The Daily Telegraph reports tourists and people fishing climbed the fences today despite the woman's death yesterday morning.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police at the scene. Picture: Nine

Tourists taking risks at Diamond Bay last week. Picture: Photographer: Adam Yip

The vision captures the group jumping the fence. Picture: 10 News First

One member of the group looks over the edge before they scale down. Picture: Nine News

There are safe viewing platforms. Picture: John Grainger