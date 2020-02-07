Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
Crime

Woman fights off car jacker armed with knife

by KEAGAN ELDER, TESS IKONOMOU
7th Feb 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has fought off man armed with a knife who tried to steal her car.

Mundingburra officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Graeme Patterson said the woman, 28, was outside of the Coolabah Motel on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 8.30pm on Thursday.

"We've got a single victim that was threatened by an offender with a knife," he said.

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man attempted to take the woman's car but the victim fought back.

"A physical struggle between victim and offender. After the struggle the offender has decamped on foot on Bowen Rd."

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man stole a number of the belongings, including the woman's wallet.

Townsville Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.

More Stories

Show More
armed man car jacking crime knife crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Never going back’: What tourists are saying about Noosa

        premium_icon ‘Never going back’: What tourists are saying about Noosa

        News GOODS, BADS and UGLIES: Noosa tourists give their honest feedback.

        Kelly drops in for ‘air shot’ at major surfing comp

        premium_icon Kelly drops in for ‘air shot’ at major surfing comp

        News A Noosa surfer is looking to throw a few ‘aerial manoeuvres’ this weekend after his...

        Why social media influencer turned down the big bucks

        premium_icon Why social media influencer turned down the big bucks

        News Social media star, Ruby Noosa refuses to trade in her ethics for dollars.

        200mm falls smash region as Coast braces for big wet

        premium_icon 200mm falls smash region as Coast braces for big wet

        News IN PHOTOS: Sunshine Coast smashed by heavy rain overnight