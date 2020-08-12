Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics treated a woman who was kicked in the face by a horse on Wednesday.
Paramedics treated a woman who was kicked in the face by a horse on Wednesday.
News

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in face

Eden Boyd
12th Aug 2020 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rescue helicopter was called to a private property on the Sunshine Coast after a woman was injured when she was kicked in the face by a horse.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight chopper rushed to the home in the Noosa region at 4.25pm on Wednesday.

It’s understood the woman, aged in her 20s, had been standing near a horse when it was spooked and kicked her to the ground.

The animal then kicked her a second time in the face.

She was treated for facial injuries by paramedics before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

horse sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man armed with knives in standoff, police allege

        Premium Content Man armed with knives in standoff, police allege

        Crime Police say a man faced off with officers in a lengthy negotiation after arming himself with large carving knives.

        Young worker fights for imprisonment of wage ‘thieves’

        Premium Content Young worker fights for imprisonment of wage ‘thieves’

        Politics Worker calls for criminalisation of wage theft after being underpaid

        Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

        Premium Content Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

        Crime Man assisting police with inquiries after man killed in crash

        NRL star and Coast junior in possible move back to Qld

        Premium Content NRL star and Coast junior in possible move back to Qld

        News Moses Mbye could be headed back to his home state as his Sydney club looks to make...