Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in face

Paramedics treated a woman who was kicked in the face by a horse on Wednesday.

A rescue helicopter was called to a private property on the Sunshine Coast after a woman was injured when she was kicked in the face by a horse.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight chopper rushed to the home in the Noosa region at 4.25pm on Wednesday.

It’s understood the woman, aged in her 20s, had been standing near a horse when it was spooked and kicked her to the ground.

The animal then kicked her a second time in the face.

She was treated for facial injuries by paramedics before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.