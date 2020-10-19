Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate what happened to a woman who was found dead 4km away from a damaged car.

Dashcam footage could help police solve what happened to a woman who was found dead 4km away from a damaged car parked on the side of a major highway in southeast Queensland.

Police were called to Coomera, on the northern end of the Gold Coast, at 9.30pm on Saturday, following reports a car was parked "dangerously" on the shoulder of the M1 southbound, near exit 54.

When officers arrived, they found the car to be damaged, launching a search of the nearby area.

"The body of a 32-year-old woman was located nearby with investigations now under way to determine the circumstances of the death," police said in a statement.

It's understood the body was found 4km away by police helicopter Polair, using infra-red cameras.

A police spokesman told the Gold Coast Bulletin the woman had been seen walking on the side of the highway earlier in the evening.

The 31-year-old driver of the damaged car was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said the man had been assisting police, but had since been released.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating, and appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the area between exits 49 to 54 southbound between 9 and 9.40pm on Saturday to contact them.

Originally published as Woman found dead after 'walking highway'