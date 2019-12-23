Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
A woman is in an induced coma after a neighbour found her unresponsive in her apartment.
Crime

Woman found unresponsive in home

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Dec 2019 1:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been found unconscious in her Brisbane apartment over night.

Paramedics found the 44-year-old woman unresponsive and in a serious condition at 5.10pm in her Norman Park apartment.

A resident of the building found the woman and called emergency services.

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

It is unknown how long she had been there.

The woman remains in Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital in an induced coma.

crime sceen police woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        News Police are pleading with the public for information that could help find a 51-year-old man reported missing from Tin Can Bay since Friday morning.

        State opens wallet for local tourism

        premium_icon State opens wallet for local tourism

        News Noosa to receive tourism spend in wake of fires

        Property market thrives despite bushfire devastation

        premium_icon Property market thrives despite bushfire devastation

        Property Strong markets shows confidence in Peregian, agent says

        Five things to do this week

        Five things to do this week

        News Check out theses ideas of what to do in Noosa this Christmas week.