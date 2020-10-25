Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman found with ‘critical’ head injury dies

Jodie Callcott
by and and Jacob Miley
25th Oct 2020 7:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was fighting for life in hospital after being found by a family member with critical head injuries earlier this month has died.

Authorities were called to the Elfran Ave unit at Pottsville about 6pm on Saturday, October 10 after the family member made the grim discovery.

Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham
Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Mike Batterham

A 44-year-old woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital.

She was later taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition where she had surgery.

A Tweed Byron Police spokesman said the Pottsville woman died at Gold Coast University Hospital on Saturday.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Senior students cool off during final day fun

        Education Coast high school leavers are excitedly preparing for life’s next chapter. But not before a little bit of fun. MEGA GALLERY INSIDE

        Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Premium Content Labor accused of giving voters’ private details to unions

        Politics Personal details of a number of people has allegedly been shared

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Ultimate guide to the state election

        Politics QLD election 2020: Ultimate guide to party policies and promises

        Quarry protesters fire up over truck dangers

        Premium Content Quarry protesters fire up over truck dangers

        Council News Quarry protesters made their presence felt outside council chambers