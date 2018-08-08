Woman helps man short on cash - it’s Keith Urban
TALK about paying it forward with a twist.
When New Jersey grandmother Ruth Reed made a vow to help someone out with their bills once a week, she ended up footing the bill for a country music star worth an estimated $75 million.
Ms Reed, a retired schoolteacher, was gobsmacked when she realised the shaggy-haired man she was helping out with a few dollars to pay for his food and coffee at a service stations as Aussie country music star Keith Urban.
She says met Urban at a Medford Wawa ahead of his concert Friday night in Camden, New Jersey.
She has made a resolution to help Wawa customers and jumped at the chance when the man ahead of her was short a few dollars.
"For three years, I have made a resolution to once a week treat someone at Wawa," Ms Reed wrote in a Facebook post.
"Occasionally it happens more than once a week. This man was short a few dollars. He asked a lady with him if she had money. I jumped in and said I would pay and explained why. He thanked me and asked my name."
"I asked him his and he told me it was Keith. I said that he did look like Keith Urban. He said he was."
A sceptical Reed didn't quite believe him, asked where his wife, Nicole Kidman was, and then asked his bodyguard to confirm she was talking to the musician.
She said: "It was then I realised what an idiot I was."
The grateful country music star then offered to take a picture with the delighted do-gooder in the car park.
Ms Reed promptly posted the celebrity encounter to her Facebook page, describing it as "another Ruth Reed moment".
My favorite story of the day is how my 3rd grade teacher thought @KeithUrban was down on his luck and couldn’t pay for his wawa snacks so she bought them for him. What an angel. pic.twitter.com/mJccVOQWtp— Olivia Rose Prouse (@liverdiverz) August 4, 2018