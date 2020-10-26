Menu
Night Time Police Intervention
Woman hit by truck on Bruce Hwy dies at scene

Ashley Carter
26th Oct 2020 5:15 AM
A 47-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a truck on the Bruce Highway at Traveston, south of Gympie, on Sunday night.

Police said in a statement inquiries suggested that just before 7pm the woman had exited her car on the southbound side of the highway near Mary Valley Link Rd and was hit by the truck shortly afterwards.

The local woman tragically died at the scene.

Police charge teenager over fatal Teewah crash

‘We’re not here to clean gutters’: Vital storm message

Diversions were in place until around midnight as emergency services cleared the scene.

A police spokesman said the woman may have been standing on the side of the road, but exactly where she was hit would be investigated.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

