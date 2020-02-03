Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics transported a woman to hospital following an incident at Noosa National Park on Monday.
Paramedics transported a woman to hospital following an incident at Noosa National Park on Monday.
News

Woman hospitalised after another National Park incident

Matt Collins
3rd Feb 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS have transported a woman to hospital following an incident at Noosa National Park on Monday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Services Spokeswoman advised a woman in her 40s reportedly fell near the Fairy Pools in Noosa's National Park.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 9.43am on Monday, February 3 and the woman was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had suffered abrasions to parts of her body and was in a stable condition.

Three fire crews, in Polaris vehicles, were also called to the scene to assist in extricating the patient from the area.

This comes after two men were airlifted from the area last month, one man in his 20s suffered head and suspected spinal injuries while another man was treated for knee injuries.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
fairy pools noosa national park qas
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        premium_icon Rips, bluebottles plague Sunshine Coast beaches

        Community Ten swimmers were pulled from the surf and more treated for bluebottle stings at beaches across the Sunshine Coast and north to Rainbow Beach this weekend.

        Five things to this week

        Five things to this week

        News From cricket to art and searching for frogs, see what’s happening in the Noosa...

        OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

        premium_icon OPINION: Why the $1000 mobile phone fine is upsetting

        News ‘It’s gotten to the point where an exorbitant fine is required to force us to think...

        GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

        premium_icon GALLERY/RESULTS: All the action from Noosa Summer Swim

        News Noosa’s Main Beach hosted the World Swim Series event on the weekend and the...