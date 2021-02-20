Woman hospitalised after beach car rollover
A rescue helicopter flew a women to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach on Friday night.
Paramedics and the rescue helicopter were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore, at 8.48pm with reports of a single car rollover.
A woman in her 20s was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable conditions with chest and abdominal injuries.
It comes just a week after a similar incident where two Brisbane teenagers were also flown to hospital after their 4WD crashed and rolled at Teewah Beach.
There has been repeated calls for a crackdown on dangerous driving following the hospitalisation of the two teens.
MORE TO COME.