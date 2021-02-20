Menu
A woman has been flown to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Teewah Beach. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Woman hospitalised after beach car rollover

Natalie Wynne
20th Feb 2021 8:20 AM
A rescue helicopter flew a women to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach on Friday night.

Paramedics and the rescue helicopter were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore, at 8.48pm with reports of a single car rollover.

Two teens hospitalised after beach car rollover
Calls for authorities to 'send a message' on beach driving

A woman in her 20s was flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable conditions with chest and abdominal injuries.

It comes just a week after a similar incident where two Brisbane teenagers were also flown to hospital after their 4WD crashed and rolled at Teewah Beach.

There has been repeated calls for a crackdown on dangerous driving following the hospitalisation of the two teens.

MORE TO COME.

qas. queensland ambulance serviceses road accident sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital teewah beach
