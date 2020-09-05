Menu
Emergency services were called to Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm Friday night.
Woman in hospital as cars collide at busy Coast intersection

Tegan Annett
5th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital after two cars collided at a busy Mooloolaba intersection on Friday night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at Mooloolaba Esplanade at 11.13pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics took the woman to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

She had jaw and arm pain, but was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the collision occurred at the Venning St intersection traffic lights.

"That vehicle was turning right onto Venning St and thought they had a green light," he said.

"The second car was travelling north and was approaching the intersection when they collided."

He said the first car had minor damage to the front bumper and the driver and passenger were not injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

