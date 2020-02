The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital for treatment after her car crashed into a ditch at Tinbeerwah.

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital for treatment after her car crashed into a ditch at Tinbeerwah.

A WOMAN has been injured after her car crashed into a ditch at Tinbeerwah late last night.

Paramedics were called to the crash on Cooroy Noosa Rd and Echidna Lane about 11.30pm and treated the woman at the scene for cuts to her arm.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, she was in a stable condition and was taken to Gympie Hospital for further treatment.