A woman in her 50s was injured when her car rolled down her own driveway in Peregian Beach.
Woman injured as car rolls down driveway

Ashley Carter
21st Jul 2020 9:30 AM
A woman in her 50s has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after she was hit by her own car as it rolled down her driveway at Peregian Beach.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the incident on Lowry St about 7am on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said the woman had got out of the car and tried to stop it as it rolled down the driveway.

She suffered an arm injury as a result and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with critical care on-board.

She was in a serious but stable condition.

