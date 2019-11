A WOMAN has suffered multiple injuries after a two-car crash at a Sunshine Coast intersection this morning.

Paramedics are assessing three patients at Lake Cooroibah Rd and McKinnon Drv, Cooroibah after the crash about 7am.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said a woman suffered chest and back injuries while two other patients escaped with possible seat belt bruising.

Both vehicles are off the road.