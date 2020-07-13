Woman jailed for attacking staff at popular pub

A woman has been jailed after assaulting a staff member at Magnums.

SHE was fresh off parole when she was asked repeatedly to leave an Airlie Beach bar for her drunken, unruly behaviour.

After delivering several serves of foul language, Raphee Ronnie Hasem scratched a security guard's face and then assaulted police.

It was not the first time Hasem, 40, had violently lashed out.

She had just finished parole for the same type of offence, after she punched another person and bit them several times.

"It's my submission that she clearly has not learnt her lesson after her last period of parole," police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court.

"A message needs to be sent to (Hasem) and any other like offenders that the wider community will not tolerate this type of behaviour."

Hasem pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, assaulting police, public nuisance, obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs - all stemming from that one night in Airlie Beach.

Sgt Myors said when Hasem was asked to leave Magnums on July 2, she responded: 'Call the f***ing police, I don't give a f***'.

The court heard Hasem then "walked aggressively" towards the woman and threw water from a bottle at the woman, hitting her face and chest.

Hasem then lunged at her face, grabbed her face and dug her fingernails into the area around the woman's left eye.

Sgt Myors said the victim pushed Hasem away and told her she needed to leave, to which Hasem responded: "Do you want some more, you fat c***?"

Hasem then lunged forward again, hitting the woman's shoulder, and was then removed.

Police were called to Magnums and found Hasem further up the street but when officers tried to talk to her she became loud and argumentative.

Sgt Myors said Hasem resisted a police search and when she was taken to a holding cell at the Whitsunday watch-house, she kicked an officer on the upper thigh and said, 'you're f***ing dead you c***'.

Police found 6.9g of marijuana in Hasem's bag.

Lawyer Ali Ladd told the court Hasem was remorseful and embarrassed about her actions.

She said Hasem had recently left a difficult relationship and turned to alcohol, which she had managed to avoid for some time.

"She overreacted, is my instructions, and directed her frustrations about her circumstances onto this manager, which she understands is completely wrong and inappropriate," she said.

Ms Ladd said Hasem suffered from mental health challenges as a result of difficult relationships.

"This informs her triggered response when she's confronted with a situation such as being approached and asked to leave … she knows that," Ms Ladd said.

"But she had consumed a significant amount of alcohol and her ability to control herself was diminished."

Given Hasem had spent eight days in pre-sentence custody, Ms Ladd asked Acting Magistrate John Milburn to consider sentencing her client to a jail term but immediately releasing her on parole.

But Mr Milburn said Hasem's serious criminal history led him to the decision she should spend more time in jail.

"I'm disappointed, of course, as I'm sure you are that you're back before the court a short time after the expiry of the parole order," he said.

"It is clear from the photographs that the victim sustained physical injury as a result of your actions.

"I note that the injury sustained was one that was occasioned very close to the eye of the victim and given the current climate creates potential for harm for the complainant.

"You need some time now in custody to think about your actions and reflect on the way that you deal with authority figures."

Taking into account Hasem's early pleas of guilty, Mr Milburn sentenced her to six months' jail with a parole release date of September 3 this year.

Hasem was also ordered to pay $750 restitution to her victim for pain and suffering.

All convictions were recorded.