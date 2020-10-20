Woman killed, boy injured in highway tragedy
A WOMAN has been killed and a child is in a serious condition in hospital after a horrific head-on crash involving a car and a truck on a Far North road.
Preliminary investigations indicate a sedan was heading north on the Mulligan Highway at Southedge, near Mareeba, when it collided with a truck driving in the opposite direction about 3.40pm on Monday.
The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old Mareeba woman, sustained critical injuries and was taken by rescue helicopter to Cairns Hospital.
She did not survive and died at the hospital.
A four-year-old boy, also in the sedan, was taken by helicopter to Townsville Hospital.
He remains in a serious but stable condition.
The truck driver, a 60-year-old Atherton man, was not physically injured.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Originally published as Woman killed, boy injured in highway tragedy